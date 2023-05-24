Local boxing gym owner making champions in ring, life

Harry Cummins has been using his gym as a learning center for nearly 25 years. He was recently recognized by Washington Local Schools for his efforts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local boxing gym owner Harry Cummins was recognized by Washington Local Schools for his contributions to the community Wednesday. The International Boxing Club founder turned his business into an after-school learning center.

Cummins said the effort grew out of an experience with his team of boxers around the year 2000.

"We were going to a national tournament in Kansas City," Cummins said. "I told the kids 'how are we doing in school?' 'Oh, we're doing great.' So I went up to visit the teachers at the schools and come to find out, 75% of the kids were failing."

So Cummins set up a free learning center in his west Toledo gym: a place where kids focus on school first, then boxing.

Shoreland Elementary sixth grader Wesley Crawford plans to stick with boxing after the program ends, something he may not have done if not for Cummins.

"I think boxing is a great sport," Crawford said. "I think everyone should try it at one point. I think it's made me a better athlete and student because I get all my homework done on time."

Teacher Brooke Jacob understands it well. Jacob is a Shoreland alum and boxed in college. Now she's volunteering her time to help kids after school, teaching the importance of education and being active.

"I thought it would be an amazing opportunity for the students, and I was totally on board," Jacob said. "Boxing helped me find a way. It helped me deal with grief and a real mental battle that I had personally. I know these kids are going through it too."

Cummins said it's not just about being a winner in the ring, it's about being a champion in all of life.

"I ask 'what are you?' You're a champion," Cummins said. "You got to live it, think it, breathe it. You're going to be a champion."