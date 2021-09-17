Toledo preparing to welcome 25 Afghan refugees

U.S. Together is looking for volunteers, donations for housing funds, and landlords willing to agree to rent to evacuees.

TOLEDO, Ohio — About 37,000 Afghan evacuees will soon be settling in cities across the United States and Gov. Mike DeWine says 855 of them will be coming to Ohio.



Some cities like Columbus and Cleveland will be receiving hundreds, but 25 will be settling in Toledo.



"It looks like were gonna have them here," said Corine Dehabey with U.S. Together. "That's the thing were expecting - them to come to the Toledo area."

Dehabey said her group is prepared.

She's still waiting for more information on how evacuees' backgrounds will be checked. However, Dehabey said every single person will be required to get at least the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, a measles vaccine and a TB test.



"Were hoping they have a chance to vaccinate them before they get to the final destination," Dehabey said. "If it doesn't happen, then we have to get it done first thing when they come here to Toledo."