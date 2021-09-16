More than 850 Afghan evacuees coming to Ohio

Gov. DeWine said 345 Afghan evacuees are expected to arrive in Columbus over the next six months.

OHIO, USA — More than 800 Afghan evacuees will be coming to Ohio over the next six months, according to a release from Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine says the state received a notification from the federal government that 855 Afghan evacuees will come to eight resettlement agencies mostly northeast and central Ohio through the U.S. Department of State's Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.

DeWine said the situation remains fluid, but placements over the next six months are expected to be:

Agencies, Location & Number of Individuals:

International Institute of Akron — 150

Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio (Cincinnati) — 50

US Together (Cleveland) — 85

Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services (Cleveland) — 100

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Cleveland — 100

Community Refugee and Immigration Services (Columbus) —250

US Together (Columbus) — 95

US Together (Toledo) — 25

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” DeWine said in the release. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

The first group of Afghan evacuees totals 37,000 individuals nationwide.

The purpose of the federal program is to provide Afghan evacuees with relocation services as they begin to rebuild their lives in the United States.

The federal government is screening and vetting participants in the program which is aimed at helping people who have not yet received refugee status or a special immigrant visa.

The Afghan evacuees are arriving to the U.S. under what is called humanitarian parole.