Toledo leaders to host public information sessions

The City of Toledo wants to hear from you: its residents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo is inviting you to talk about ongoing and new projects with city employees.

They announced a list of public information sessions residents can attend to talk about current projects and plans and what goals they have for the future. City leaders say they can't move forward without feedback from the residents.

Along with talking about those ongoing projects, leaders will also illustrate opportunities within the Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo - a new comprehensive land-use plan survey that was just announced on Friday.

The idea is to make sure Toledoans have a say in how the city will grow in the next decade or two. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said there's been a lot of distrust between the public and government leaders the past few years. He's hoping these conversations will change that.

"If we can do that, if we can solicit input, receive recommendations and then do those things, do what the public has asked us to do and talk about it, I think that--over time--can help restore the trust that maybe has been lost over the years," explained the mayor.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, September 12

Mott Library, 1010 Dorr St.

5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, September 19

Washington Library, 5560 Harvest Ln.

5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, September 26

Birmingham Library, 203 Paine Ave.

5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, October 3

Kent Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, October 17

West Toledo Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave.

5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, October 24

Heatherdowns Library, 3265 Glanzman Rd.

5-6:30 p.m.