Toledo City Council to decide on funding a proposed Glass City Enrichment Center in east Toledo

The property now owned by Metroparks Toledo is set to be renovated into a community center along Front Street near the Glass City Metropark.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is asking for funding from the city of Toledo to create a new community center in east Toledo.

Metroparks wants the city to contribute $1 million to create the Glass City Enrichment Center in a former car dealership at 815 Front Street next to the metropark that opened in 2020.

The center, which officials plan to use as a space for community groups and community events such as health fairs, was not part of the original plan for Glass City Metropark.

Plans for the enrichment center were unveiled in April and the Metroparks needs city leaders to help make it a reality.

"We can imagine things like public meetings being held here, health fairs, jobs training, all sorts of community activities," Metroparks spokesman Scott Carpenter said. "And working with the Family Center we'll be able to make those connections in east Toledo."

The Lucas County Commissioners have promised $1.5 million for the estimated $6 million project.

At Tuesday's Toledo City Council meeting, Metroparks representatives laid out their plans for the space, and reiterated the need for $1 million from the city.

Carpenter said with 30,000 square feet in space, the options are pretty limitless for this future community center.

"Early on in the process we reached out to everybody, all of the different organizations in town letting them know that this is going to be available and seeking their creativity," he said. "And I'm sure that will grow as the building itself gets done and it's easier to envision."

City council is expected to vote on that $1 million contribution at the Sept. 13 council meeting.

With full scale renovations starting next year, and the plan is to have the Glass City Enrichment center opened by the end of 2023.