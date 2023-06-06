Two teens arrested after breaking in to east Toledo home, pointing gun at police

Toledo police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old early Tuesday after officers got them to emerge from the east Toledo home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo teenager allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer who confronted a pair of suspects inside an unoccupied east Toledo home early Tuesday morning.

Toledo police arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old once they emerged from the home along Magyar Street shortly before 1:30 a.m..

Officers were called to the home after reports that someone had broken windows at the house and gone inside. When police arrived and checked the perimeter, one officer spotted a suspect while looking through the broken window, according a report from TPD.

"The suspect observed Officer Rust, then pulled out a gun and pointed the gun at Officer Rust before immediately retreating further into the house," the report said.

Officers then heard the suspects run upstairs inside the house, police said.

Police then repeatedly ordered the pair to come out of the house. The suspects responded they would come out. When they emerged, the two were arrested without incident, the report said.

Officers searched the home after taking the teens into custody. They found the house empty, but recovered a firearm upstairs, police said.

An investigation of the incident by Toledo police detectives is ongoing, police said.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.