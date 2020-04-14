TOLEDO, Ohio — All performances and events held by the the Toledo Symphony and Toledo Ballet will be canceled for the through June 6.

The announcement was made Tuesday, in order to align with Gov. DeWine's stay-at-home order.

However, both organizations are still broadcasting performances through livestream and television.

Michael Lang, Resident Choreographer for the Toledo Ballet, has posted meditation and Qigong Facebook Live sessions.

Last month, the Toledo Symphony livestreamed its Masterworks performance from the Peristyle and some musicians are sharing at-home performances on the symphony's social media pages.

Past performances from both organizations are being shown on WGTE television stations on Sundays at 6 p.m. through May 17.

Episodes of the Toledo SymphonyLab podcast will continue to air on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. on FM91.

Private lessons and classes for both organizations have moved online as well.

“We are all incredibly proud of the work we have done over the past month,” said Zak Vassar, President & CEO. “These virtual performances, activities, and archival broadcasts will have to sustain us for a while until we can be together in-person again.”

Ticket holders may contact the box office at boxoffice@artstoledo.com to donate the value of their tickets to the organization or request a refund.

For more information, you can contact Felecia Kanney is available with more information at fkanney@artstoledo.com.

RELATED: 'One dance with dad?' | COVID-19 cancelled her prom. That's when her father stepped in.

RELATED: Musicians and fans find each other online as stay-at-home order temporarily shutters venues