TOLEDO, Ohio — For many people, musician’s especially, music is best enjoyed in a live setting, where the audience is in close proximity to the players, and they can feed off each other’s energy.

Needless to say, the stay-at-home order necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic has been tough on musicians and live-music lovers alike.

But leave it to the human spirit to come up with a way for the two essential parts of the experience to connect once again, with a little help from technology of course.

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube have become the new makeshift venues for string quartetists to the guy or gal who’s used to playing cover songs on guitar at the neighborhood bar.

Accordianist Duane Malinowski is one of those musicians. The Toledo-born and raised musician makes a living around the country playing country, rock, swing, big band, jazz, Italian, and, of course, polka music.

Since a gig at the American Czechoslovakian Club in Dayton was canceled on March 15, Duane has been playing his music for his fans on Facebook, setting up right in his living room and playing with his son.

His videos have gotten hundreds of shares from similarly homebound fans.

Live from our Living Room, by special request: Green Grass Polka! Hope this puts a little pep in your step—it did for me. God bless! Posted by Duane Malinowski on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Toledo-based singer-songwriter Ben Stalets also makes a living playing local clubs and on occasional tours. He’s taken to performing for free on Wednesday nights on Facebook and Instagram for the duration of the quarantine.

He says playing to a camera isn’t quite the same as playing to a live audience.

“Live is way better, I can interact and see people’s reactions in real time. Streaming is much more awkward - also my eyes are great so I can’t read comments from where my phone lays,” said Stalets.

Still, he says he isn’t complaining.

“That said, I’m getting about 75-80% joy out of a stream vs. what I get from a show and I really am grateful for that measure.”

I wrote a song about Guild Guitars because not only am I an avid supporter, unpaid ambassador and lover of all things Guild - but I also hope to win the 12 string that’s up for grabs. They asked for a cover song but I reached for a reason to write my own. #guildtogether Posted by Ben Stalets on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Of course, there’s more to the music business than just connecting with audiences.

There’s also the loss of income.

Where a gig could earn a musician hundreds of dollars a night, a night of performing on Facebook live for donations might earn far less, especially as members of the audience struggle with their own loss of income.

"The first one went really well, then I think people started to realize they’re broke too and decided to tip more modestly - which is totally fine and reasonable. I’m just grateful they watch at all, let alone tip," said Stalets.

Malinowski, supports a wife and three kids playing his music.

“The pandemic has affected my March, cancelled my April and is already affecting my May and June schedule. If the social ban gets lifted, my gigs may still be cancelled. Cancelled shows means I'm out of money,” said Malinowski.

Arts organizations are stepping in to help fill some of the gap.

As the coronavirus crisis was getting started The Arts Commission set aside $10,000 for artists and musicians who lost income due to the pandemic. That money went quick though so now they are actively raising more.

“It’s so amazingly kind that people donate to them and they pass it forward to people like me,” said Stalets.

As for Malinowski, he says he can’t worry about his own loss of income because so many people are suffering with lost wages too, and besides, he has something to offer in these dark days.

“Everybody is in the same boat as I am and contributing to the cause in their own way. My contribution is to bring happiness and light through my music, even if it is right from my living room. Of course, I'd rather be out, traveling and playing my music, but my job right now is to keep the spirits up, until we can all get back together again."

If you’d like to donate to support the Arts Commission as they help local artists who have lost work during the crisis, click here.

RELATED: VIDEO: Boy and grandfather 'want to break free' while jamming to Queen on video chat

RELATED: Celebrate the 'human experience' through dance with THE Modern Dance Company