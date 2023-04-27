Draft Day connects Toledo students with career opportunities in the trades industry

About 50 students were able to meet with potential employers in various trades. Students were able to speak to unions and trades workers about future careers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local labor organization on Thursday hoped to draft new talent in the trades industry.

Joshua Hughes is the CEO of Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio, and through its Construction Leadership Council, they held their sixth Annual Draft Day Event for high school seniors.

The event was at the Glass City Metropark's Market Hall where students connected to career opportunities which acted more like a job fair than a draft.

About 50 students were at the event to meet with potential employers and unions about the next steps they need to take to enter the industry.

Hughes said the trades industry provides a great future for students and mentors are available to guide them.

"These boys and girls leaving high school can get a very good paying job with full benefits, health insurance and a retirement plan," Hughes said.

Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak, a member of the county's Workforce Development Board, said there is a lot of value in the trades industry.

"Oftentimes these are careers people underestimate, they don't realize how much money you can earn, what a good job it is, and you can be certified in so many different areas," Wozniak said.

The 50 chosen students like Start High School senior Collin McMullen, were referred to by their career technology teacher or an industry professional for consideration.

"This event definitely is a big opportunity to have you have a career through high school that can help you shape your life," McMullen said.