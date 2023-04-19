ProMedica to lay off 26 skilled nursing support staff

Late last year, ProMedica announced it was divesting from more than 100 skilled nursing facilities that were losing money and laid off 262 people.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More ProMedica employees working on the skilled nursing side of the business will be losing their jobs.

In a letter dated April 18 to the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said the Toledo-based company will lay off 26 skilled nursing support staff. The move is the result of ProMedica divesting from over 100 skilled nursing facilities last year that were losing money.

ProMedica transferred ownership of the facilities to Welltower in December. In January, ProMedica announced it was laying off 262 employees.

Twenty of the affected workers in the latest round of layoffs work remotely across the United States. Six work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.

The layoffs are effective June 17.

"ProMedica Employment Services believes that the new operators will hire some of the employees listed in this notice, but their hiring needs are still developing at the time of this notice," Cates said in the letter. "All impacted employees have been notified of their layoff dates and have been notified that ProMedica Employment Services expects the layoffs to be permanent."

ProMedica has faced immense financial difficulty for over a year.

The company posted over $350 million in operating losses through the first three quarters of 2022. ProMedica delayed their fourth quarter report in March and have yet to post the numbers.

This year ProMedica sold its home hospice and healthcare business to Gentiva for $700 million. The company also pulled sponsorship dollars for Jeep Fest, suspended a $10 million donation to the Metroparks and exited a long-term sponsorship agreement with the USGA for the U.S. Women's Open.