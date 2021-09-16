Toledo senior housing project receives $5.9 million grant with help from Kaptur

The Collingwood Green project will create 30 housing units for low-income seniors at Nebraska Avenue and Division Street near downtown Toledo.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development awarded nearly $6 million in grant money Thursday to a Toledo senior housing project.

The Collingwood Green project will create 30 housing units for low-income seniors at Nebraska Avenue and Division Street near downtown. U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) sent a letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge supporting the project's application for federal funding.

"Our seniors have spent their lives building up and providing for the next generations – and we owe it to them that they are provided the dignity, care, and respect they deserve,” Kaptur said. “This remarkable partnership between National Church Residences, Lucas Metropolitan Housing, and the federal government is indicative of the community-wide dedication to lifting up our aging residents. We appreciate the tireless efforts undertaken by all to advance this project, and bring us one step closer to housing our neighbors in need."

The grant totals $5,898,509 and comes from HUD's Supportive Housing for the Elderly program. The program aims to provide safe and supportive housing for low-income seniors with assistance provided for cooking, cleaning and transportation.

“At Lucas Metropolitan Housing, we are translating vision into reality – to create and maintain sustainable, affordable housing opportunities, provide pathways to a better quality of life, and empower vibrant communities,” said Lucas Metropolitan Housing President and CEO Joaquin Cintron Vega. “This award supports our vision to expand the supply of affordable housing with supportive services. In this case, to provide options for the elderly that will allow them to live independently but in an environment that provides additional support activities."