Toledo Rep takes 'A Christmas Carol' tradition online with on demand streaming starting Dec. 3

The 35th anniversary performances of 'A Christmas Carol' will be offered through on demand viewing, with no live audience this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The show must go on, just as it has for over 30 years at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre.

The 35th annual performance of "A Christmas Carol" has moved online. The Toledo Rep's performance, recorded live, will be streamed on demand from Dec. 3 until Jan. 1.

The production will also include video from years past to celebrate the anniversary edition of the show.

Access to on demand viewing can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41471 beginning at 12 a.m. on Dec. 3. Once purchased, ticketholders will have 48 hours to view the content.

The recent Stay-At-Home Advisory, issued by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, is cited as the cause for the switch.

"Although we have successfully staged multiple shows over the last 6 months, we believe that it is critical for all organizations to support the recently issued Stay-At-Home Advisory from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department," reads a statement posted by the Toledo Rep to their website.