Manor House Christmas display going virtual this year

Here's how you can check them out!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Yet another annual holiday tradition is going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wildwood Manor House unveiled their virtual Christmas decorations on Tuesday.

The decision to display the decorations virtually was made to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Manor House officials say the holiday experience is a "thank you" for 45 years of everyone who visited and supported the Metroparks.

"You'll be able to see each room specifically in stills and also 360 tours, so you'll be able to experience it as if you were here. It's not the same, admittedly, but we wanted to make sure that people could experience it in some way," said Matt Killam, chief of outreach and experience for Metroparks.