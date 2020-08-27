Toledo ProMedica Hospital recognized among nation's top performing hospitals for heart attack treatment

The hospital is one of only 124 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's ProMedica Hospital is being recognized as among the nation's top performing hospitals for heart attack treatments. The hospital recently received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ Myocardial Infarction (MI) Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2020.

“By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, ProMedica Toledo Hospital has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations," said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry SteeringSubcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

The Emergency Department, CardioVascular Services and the ProMedica Toledo Hospital Cardiac Nursing Units are the areas the hospital says contributed to the award through the treatment of patients at the standard levels of care outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the American College of Cardiology for our continued commitment to service and quality for our patients and their families,” said Rajendra Kattar, MD, FACC, president, ProMedica Heart Institute. “As an organization, we strive every day to find ways to improve our processes and outcomes in ways that benefit our patients.”