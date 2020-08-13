ProMedica Toledo Hospital receives $1.5 million grant from Substance Abuse and Mental Services Health Administration

The grant will work to assist ProMedica in its Prescribing Alternatives Instead of Narcotics, or PAIN project throughout Lucas County.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced it will receive a $1.5 million grant over the course of three years from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The PAIN project will work to offer alternatives to opioids to those who present with common pain conditions at ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital Emergency departments.

The targeted pain conditions the project will focus on including:

Headache/migraine

Extremity fracture/sprain

Lower back pain

Dental pain

Renal colic (pain associated with kidney stone)

Non-pharmacological pain reduction interventions will be used to alleviate pain in these situations in addition to non-opioid medication alternatives.

The grant from will allow the emergency departments to increase their use of non-pharmacological alternatives by 20 percent or more. These interventions include physical therapy, acupuncture, and cognitive behavioral therapy among others.

The PAIN project’s goal is to decrease the number of opioids prescribed to patients presenting with acute pain-related conditions at ProMedica Toledo Hosptial and ProMedica Flower Hospital Emergency Departments by 45 percent or more over the next three years.

By August 31, 2023, the PAIN project will offer medication-assisted treatment and subsequent referral for ongoing treatment to 90 percent of patients who present to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital Emergency Departments with a substance use disorder.