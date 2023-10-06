Toledo police vehicles damaged in separate crashes

No officers were injured in the crashes, but multiple police vehicles were damaged, police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several Toledo Police Department vehicles were damaged in crashes Thursday and Friday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, officers were driving a Toledo police vehicle north on Douglas Road with lights and sirens on as they were on their way to assist with a report of someone with a weapon.

At the intersection of Douglas and Monroe Street, the police car was struck on the rear driver's side by another vehicle going east on Monroe Street, according to the police report.

Police said the driver of that car, David Dyer, 65, of Toledo, did not properly yield to an emergency vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash, but the police car sustained damage and will be out of service, the report said.

The second crash happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, officers were chasing a stolen Kia southbound on Upton Avenue, according to a TPD report.

According to the report, when officers attempted to follow the fleeing vehicle as it turned onto Oakwood Avenue, one of the officers driving lost control on wet pavement, crashing one police vehicle into the back of a second police vehicle, according to the report.

The first vehicle sustained only minor damage and will remain in service, but the vehicle that was struck sustained "substantial body damage," and was taken out of service, police said.

No officers were injured in the crash, the report said.

