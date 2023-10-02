Toledo police cruiser damaged when suspected drunk driver awakened by officers crashes into it

The man had apparently been passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the brake. When officers roused him, his vehicle crashed into the cruiser, police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man apparently passed out behind the wheel of his car in east Toledo early Sunday was arrested after his vehicle crashed into a police cruiser when officers attempted to awaken him.

Toledo police officers dispatched for a report of a man slumped in a car found Carlos Revilla, 29, behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped at Starr Avenue and Main Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a report from Toledo police.

Officers parked their cruiser in front of Revilla's vehicle with the cruiser's police lights on, according to the report.

Revilla awakened and took his foot off the brake, according to the report. This caused Revilla's car to roll forward and crash into the police car, causing minor damage to both vehicles, the report said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Revilla was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, police said.

