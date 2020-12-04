TOLEDO, Ohio — Everyone knows a song that seems to capture perfectly how they feel about someone they know and love as if the songwriter had them in mind when they were writing it.

Right?

Maybe not.

Maybe no one’s ever been able to capture that person’s essence in just the right way.

Well, wouldn’t it be cool if you could hire someone to come up with that song? What a cool way to say I love you. What a cool gift that would make.

Local musician and songwriter Ryan Dunlap has started a business that will allow you to do just that.

Dunlap says he came up with the idea during a Facebook Live session.

“When I do play out, I'll often play a game where I ask the crowd to throw out random words, anything, and on the spot I’ll put them in a song,” said Dunlap. “Someone brought this up in the comments and the wheels started turning.”

Dunlap has been a full-time musician for 6 years. He’s used to filling his week playing at bars and restaurants across Ohio and around the country.

But when the coronavirus pandemic and stay at home order effectively put an end to his opportunities to make money playing gigs he was ready to find new ways to make his talent pay.

His idea is already gaining buzz and attracting clients and he doesn’t plan to stop when the pandemic lets up.

“So far in the first week I've written 3 songs for satisfied customers. And have 5 orders lined up that I’m working on as we speak,” said Ryan.

The project is allowing Ryan to flex his musical muscles and go to places that he might not normally go as a songwriter.

One of the songs he is working on is for a mother who lost her son to addiction.

“Pretty heavy stuff and has already shown me how big and powerful this idea can be. It's rather humbling to have someone trust you with something like that,” said Ryan.

He likens the process to a puzzle.

People provide a list of 10 things they want to put in a song and a general theme and a week or so later he delivers a finished song.

“Right now I’m telling people I need a week. Sometimes it comes in an hour and I’m ready to record. Other times it takes a bit longer.”

Ryan is calling his new business ‘Here’s a Song for That’.

Right now songs start at $50 and go up from there.

Upgrades for songs include a lyric video option.

If you’re ready for Ryan to get started on your song contact him at song4that@gmail.com or look for the Here’s a Song for That Facebook page.

