Toledo man sentenced to life in 2021 shooting deaths of girlfriend's children

Judge Eric Marks rejected the defense's argument that Moore was not guilty by reason of insanity.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 7.

A Lucas County judge has found Kevin Moore guilty of two counts of aggregated murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault for the 2021 shooting that killed two children and wounded another.

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Eric Marks ruled Thursday that Moore, 29, of Toledo, did not meet the standards to be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Marks sentenced Moore Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder convictions, as well as 10 years for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Moore's defense attorney has argued that his client was not legally sane when he shot three of his girlfriend's sons, killing two of them, in south Toledo in February 2021.

Five-year-old Ahmir Phillips and 1-year-old Gabriel Phillips died from multiple gunshot wounds. Four-year-old Ashtan Phillips was critically injured but survived.

Moore left a fourth child -- a girl -- unharmed, which was critical to the defense's argument.

During Moore's trial, the defense claimed the three boys were picking on the young girl and Moore wanted to protect her, triggering a schizophrenic episode that led to him grab the boys and shooting them in the head.

The defense insisted Moore wasn't in control of his actions. They called experts to testify who told the court Moore's mental illnesses were so severe he was legally insane at the time of the crime. They made reference to incidents where Moore was seen playing with feces, felt things crawling on his skin and thought a television was sending him secret messages.

Prosecutors also called a psychologist and psychiatrist who had extensively interviewed Moore after the shooting to testify. Both professionals told the court that Moore is a severely mentally ill individual, but that he did know what he was doing when he shot the three children.