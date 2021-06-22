Man charged with shooting, killing girlfriend's children at Byrneport Apartments to undergo mental competency evaluation

Kevin Moore, 27, is accused of shooting and killing two of his girlfriend's young sons and critically wounding a third at the Byrneport Apartments back in February.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on March 2, 2021.

A Toledo man facing aggravated murder charges in the shooting deaths of two children will undergo another mental competency evaluation, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Kevin Moore, 27, is accused of shooting and killing two of his girlfriend's young sons and critically wounding a third at Byrneport Apartments in south Toledo back in Feb.

Moore is currently being held on a $5 million bond and is charged with two counts each of aggravated murder and felonious assault, as well as a single count of attempted aggravated murder.

His attorney, John Thebes, asked that Moore be evaluated in Feb., but a report from the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center later found him competent to stand trial.

Thebes then tried to have him evaluated a second time, only this time with a process that looks at the defendant's mental state at the time of the alleged crime. Tuesday, a psychiatrist said Moore did not meet the criteria to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, which prompted Thebes to ask that another psychiatrist perform the same evaluation.

The judge granted his request.

The initial incident occurred on Feb. 5, 2021. One-year-old Gabriel Phillips and 6-year-old Ahmir Phillips both died from multiple gunshots, according to police. Four-year-old Ashtan Phillips was critically injured and required surgery.



According to a post on social media that Andrews made, she was not home at the time of the assaults as she was helping her mother with a moving truck. She said she came home and discovered her children had been shot.



Phillips told police she had no reason to believe her children were in any danger while they were with Moore.