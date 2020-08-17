Toledo Lucas County Public Library reopens all locations with restrictions in place

Library-goers can get limited computer and WiFi access as well as limited browsing while still utilizing distanced options like curbside pickup and book bundles.

TOLEDO, Ohio — All Toledo Lucas County Public Library locations are back open with certain restrictions in place after temporarily closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Library-goers can enjoy limited computer and WiFi access as well as limited browsing. But, if you've already been taking part in curbside pickup, book bundles, Zoom reference appointments and other new services, don't worry; these are all still available as well.

If you do choose to go to the library in-person, things will look a little different as a number of safety measures have been put into place:

All staff and customers over the age of two are required to wear masks. (If you have a medical exemption library representatives ask that you let them help you by phone, email or chat. They will have accommodation spaces for computer use at some locations.)

The number of people allowed in library buildings will be limited to provide safe social distancing.

You are asked to limit your visit to one hour to make room for other customers who may be waiting.

Computer access is available in one-hour sessions at all locations.

Children 12 and under need a responsible person 16 years of age or older with them at all times.

Main Library will temporarily limit browsing to the Historic Court, Media and New Materials areas. There will not yet be access to Fact and Fiction, Business and Workforce, Saloff Children’s Library, Teen, or Studio Lab. Local History access is available by appointment at 419-259-5200. Staff will be happy to retrieve materials from any area.

All locations are open:

Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following locations are also open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Heatherdowns

Holland

Kent

King

Main

Maumee

Mott

Oregon

Sanger

Sylvania

Washington

Waterville

West Toledo