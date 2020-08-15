Toledo Lucas County Public Library starting to reopen to public

After months of finding innovative ways to serve the community, the library is now slowly opening its doors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has been closed to the public since March. After months of finding innovative ways to serve the community, the library now slowly opening its doors back open.

This week, a few Toledo library branches had a soft opening, only allowing computer and browsing access. On Monday, all locations will be available with limited access.

"We've been paying close attention to what's been going on with the health crisis, as well as the needs of the community, and we took our time so that we could develop practices and scenarios that would be safe to allow customers to come in the building to access those materials, the computers, the Wi-Fi that we've heard that they need,” Maumee branch manager Allison Fiscus said.

Throughout the library, there are hand sanitizers in every corner for people to use. If you happen to use a computer you will notice them being spaced out to practice social distancing. You'll also see signs hung in the library to remind everyone of the new rules

"We are asking that you wear your mask as with everywhere in Ohio right now, that you remain 6 feet away from other customers. We are limiting the amount of people who are in our buildings so that we can really maintain that level of safety for everyone,” Fiscus said.

If you are still not comfortable going inside the library, the WiFi is extended to the parking lot for the community to use and curbside pickup is also available.

"We really recognize that people have a different level of comfort with this situation, so we are here to do what we can to service you in the way you're most comfortable with,” Fiscus said.

For more information on library hours and new protocol on what to do before heading to the library you can click here.