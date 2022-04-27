After-school tutoring coming to 5 Toledo Lucas County Public Library locations starting May 16

The TutorSmart program will be available at five branch locations in the spring. But come fall, more locations will be added.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be hosting a new tutoring program starting May 16.

The program, called TutorSmart, provides free after-school help for students in first through eighth grade.

"We know kids need some extra support and we're thrilled to have this new partnership to increase academic success for our local youth," TLCPL Assistant Youth Services Coordinator Lauren Boeke said.

Academic tutoring will be available at five library locations, including:

While the program will start next month at these five branches, more locations are expected to be added to the list come fall.

The program runs Monday - Thursday for one hour each day. Students will be taught by qualified teachers.

You can register for TutorSmart online here.