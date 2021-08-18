Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, local health officials to discuss COVID-19 spread in the area

A news conference is set for 10 a.m. and you can watch it right here.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, along with local hospital physicians and nurses, plan a public health briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the current state of COVID-19, hospital trends, and the importance of getting vaccinated.

Joining Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski will be:

Dr. William Saunders, Chief of Service, The University of Toledo Medical Center

Dr. Cathy Cantor, Chief Medical Officer, Mercy Health Physicians-Toledo

Lindsay Chandler, Clinical Nurse Manager, Mercy Health

Dr. Jennifer Hanrahan, Infectious Disease Specialist, ProMedica &

The University of Toledo College of Medicine

Dr. Richard Paat, Internal Medicine, McLaren St. Luke’s

As of Tuesday, all northwest Ohio counties are now experiencing "high" levels of community transmission according to the CDC.

Lucas County moved from substantial to high over the weekend, as did Putnam, Wood, Seneca and Wyandot counties.

Monroe and Lenawee counties in Michigan are also experiencing high transmission rates.

The CDC defines high transmission as more than 100 total new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days or over 10% of tests (NAATs) showing positive results during the past 7 days.

The CDC recommends the wearing of masks indoors, for areas with substantial or high transmission rates.

Lucas County issued an indoor mask advisory regardless of vaccination status on Aug. 10. The advisory urges everyone to wear a mask indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccination status until further notice.

The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks in indoor public settings in communities with substantial or high transmission. This includes employers, retailers, restaurants and bars, fitness and recreational centers, libraries, governmental entities, health care facilities and other public venues.

Adding a mask indoors will help further protect those who can’t yet get the vaccine, including children under 12 and people with health conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine, the CDC said.

