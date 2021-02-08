Lucas, Wood counties have 'substantial' spread of COVID-19, per CDC guidelines

Williams, Fulton, Erie and Defiance counties are now among areas with the highest transmission rates. All counties in northwest Ohio are now moderate or higher.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 2, 2021.

With the rise of the highly transmittable delta variant, several counties in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are now on elevated alert levels due to the surge.

The elevation in status means many counties now fall under the CDC's guidance for wearing masks, even if vaccinated.

The updated guidance, issued July 27, 2021, calls for a return to masks indoors regardless of vaccination status for areas with substantial (orange) or high (red) COVID-19 transmission rates. At the time of the new guidance, only three counties in northwest Ohio met the criteria of substantial transmission rates.

Now, 14 counties in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan have risen to substantial or high transmission rates.

This includes Wood and Lucas counties, which are now listed as substantial transmission.

On Tuesday, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department aligned mask guidance with recent CDC changes on mask guidance in response to the delta variant spreading throughout the country.

Recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals include:

All those who are medically able to do so should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, in public indoor settings when you are near others in areas of substantial or high transmission .

or . The use of face masks is recommended for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Everyone with a known contact to someone with confirmed COVID-19 disease should get tested 3-5 days following exposure.

Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Substantial transmission means there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period and high transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Here is where counties in our area stand as of August 4, 2021:

HIGH

Williams

Fulton

Erie

Defiance

SUBSTANTIAL

Lenawee

Monroe

Lucas

Wood

Henry

Paulding

Wyandot

Ottawa

Seneca

Sandusky

MODERATE

Huron

Putnam

Hancock