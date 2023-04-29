Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Commissioner retiring in June

Dr. Eric Zgodzinski has led the department for seven years including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The man who led the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department for the last seven years, including throughout the COVID-91 pandemic, is retiring.

Dr. Eric Zgodzinski says he will be stepping down from his position Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner on June 1. He made the announcement on Thursday morning at a TLCHD Board of Health meeting.

Dr. Zgodzinski was appointed to the position in June 2016 when he replaced Dr. David Grossman.

Zdogzinski was elected by unanimous vote by the Lucas County Regional Health District Board.

Before being elected as commissioner, Zgodzinski held a management position at the department for 15 years.

Best known as the public face of the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zgodzinski led efforts to educate the public, provide guidance to local school districts, as well as coordinate efforts to distribute vaccines.

Zgodzinski was also head of the department during the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2018, Monkeypox in 2022, as well as hepatitis A and norovirus outbreaks.

“We wish Eric nothing but the best in his retirement, and we are confident that the Board of Health and the department are in good hands with our talented and dedicated staff, while we search for the next Health Commissioner,” said Board of Health president Paul Komisarek.

The health department will begin looking for a replacement for Dr. Zgodzinski immediately, according to a press release on Saturday.

WTOL 11 will be speaking with Dr. Zgodzinski in the days ahead as he reflects on his time at the department.