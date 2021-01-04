Mass vaccination clinic opens at the Lucas County Rec Center

Nearly 6,000 Johnson and Johnson shots were administered at the event on Wednesday.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A sign of hope came on Wednesday for nearly 6,000 people in Lucas County. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department hosted its first mass vaccination clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center. Nearly 6,000 Johnson and Johnson shots were administered.

For many people there, the shot represented what will hopefully be a return to normalcy after a tough year.

"It felt good, I feel relieved. It's been really rough, I meant I don't go anywhere, because I'm afraid to go anywhere," said Danielle Hammer, who received her shot at the clinic.

Dan Mcilhargey agreed.

"I'm glad I did. I know the devastation COVID-19 has done across America," said Dan.

While the rec center has been home to vaccine clinics in the past, for the next 30 days, the site will serve as a universal spot for shots. One or two clinics per week will be hosted, offering thousands of shots, pending supply from the Ohio Department of Health.

"Over the next couple of weeks, we're going to get more doses, so it's going to be easier for individuals to get vaccinated," said Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner. "You can see there are a lot of individuals who want the vaccine."

Those who got their shot on Wednesday say the sign up process was easy for them. Danielle Hammer received help from United Way's 211 service.

"I don't have a computer at home, I'm not computer savvy, so I called 211 and they set me up," said Danielle.