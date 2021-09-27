Toledo Humane Society participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event in October

Bissell Pet Foundation hosts quarterly events in an effort to help pets find their forever homes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohioans can help shelter animals find their 'fur-ever' homes during the quarterly Empty the Shelter event Oct. 4-10.

The Bissell Pet Foundation organizes quarterly events to help shelter pets find their perfect family with reduced adoption fees in shelters across the country. More than 190 shelters across 41 states are participating in this nationwide event, including the Toledo Humane Society.

“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs," Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation said. “Our fall 'Empty the Shelters' will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”

Empty the Shelters began in 2016, and since its inception has helped more than 60,000 animals find their forever homes across the country and in Canada.