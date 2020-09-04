TOLEDO, Ohio — Due to conflicting restrictions between Ohio and Michigan's stay-at-home orders, Michigan residents will not be allowed to golf at Toledo courses, mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Thursday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered golf courses in her state to close, while Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has allowed them to remain open with restrictions.

Kapszukiewicz pointed out that this puts a border community like Toledo in the unusual position of having to allow golf courses to remain open while preventing Michigan residents, who cannot golf in their home state, from coming to Ohio.

Following conversations with the governor, lieutenant governor and local health officials, Kapszukiewicz announced that provisions will be put in place requiring that only Ohio residents are allowed to golf.

In addition to this restriction on Michigan residents, here are other provisions put in place at Ohio courses:

Golfers are encouraged to pay in advance over the phone with a credit card and only walking will be permitted at this time.

Golfers with a clear physical handicap will be allowed use of a motorized cart, single rider use only.

Social distancing is mandated during visits to city golf courses and parks.

