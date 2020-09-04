TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz held a virtual press conference on Thursday to discuss what the city is doing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor says city of Toledo is taking actions to make sure the Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home orders are being followed.

So far, there have been eight arrests of those who are not following the governor's social distancing order.

The city says they will be on the lookout for large gatherings and will enforce the stay-at-home order, especially as the weather gets warmer.

Toledo City Council updates:

income tax deadline extended to July 15

city working to turn water back on for residents whose water may have gotten disconnected - call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 if you need assistance

public utilities no longer checking inside water meters

trash collection is still happening as usual

other city services offered without reduction at this time

The mayor says COVID-19 is a "tens of millions" of dollars problem for the city.

"There will be sacrifice and pain, but there are enough options available that I believe we will emerge as a city in relatively good shape [when the pandemic is over]," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz in regards to money and debt accrued.

The mayor also discussed that TARTA riders will be required to wear a face mask staring this Saturday to protect drivers and other passengers from the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says TARTA should only be used for true emergencies and essential trips.

The mayor says city parks are vitally important, especially now, to get out of the house during self-quarantine. However, park-goers still need to maintain at least a six-foot distance from others.

The city has removed the hoops and rims from city parks to deter kids from playing basketball, as it is difficult to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Tennis nets are still up for now as there is more space playing tennis than basketball.

City-owned golf courses will be open to the public on April 10. No golf carts will be allowed unless you are handicapped, and the cups will be raised out of the holes so golfers aren't reaching down into the holes to get their golf balls.

The mayor emphasizes that this does not mean things are getting better, but the city believes getting outside and getting fresh air is so important during this time.

The mayor also echoed Gov. DeWine in saying that everyone should remain cautions when celebrating religious holidays this week.

In regards to getting testing for COVID-19, Mayor Kapszukiewicz says that due to mistakes made on the national level, there are simply not enough tests to test everyone who may suspect they have the coronavirus.

He says there aren't even enough tests for first responders who are on the frontlines of the pandemic and are more liable to contract the virus.

The mayor says there are 40 first responders who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are showing no symptoms and will not be able to be tested.

Because of this, the mayor says it is critical to practice social distancing guidelines, staying home and follow the restrictions and orders given by the government to give yourself the least risk possible of getting the virus.

"This is a big deal, and it's impacting our nation negatively in a way few events in our history can," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

However, he says he is "aware and enthusiastic" that COVID-19 numbers are going down due to social distancing.

The mayor also says now is the time to unite and reconnect as a community, and not let things like race and political affiliations get in the way.

The mayor says he plans to hold a press conference at least once a week to update citizens on COVID-19 and what the city is doing to combat it.

