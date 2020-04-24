It's a waiting game for a Toledo family of a prisoner who is in intensive care after contracting COVID-19 at Marion Correctional Institution.

About three weeks ago, 55-year-old David Ruiz called his family to let them know he was sick and felt like he was dying.

The father of four also told them he was only given Tylenol to feel better and he couldn't eat.

Since then, the family hasn't been able to speak to him.

It's been 8 days since he was put on a ventilator after being taken to The Ohio State University Medical Center.

His cousin, Sabina Serratos, says the family is very worried because they have no contact to check on Ruiz.

"We have no information and the representative from the prison just said 'because of HIPPA, we can't share information,' but add that other layer of him being a prisoner," said Serratos. "'No news is good news, and so if you don't hear from us, it means he's hanging in there but if he extremely declines then we'll give you a call.'"

Serratos is also asking the general public for compassion for the families who have inmates at the prisons where Covid-19 is present.

WTOL is keeping up with the family and we'll bring you the latest updates on Ruiz once they hear anything from the hospital.

RELATED: A 2-year sentence; a life-threatening virus | Ohio prisoner released from Marion Correctional minutes after learning he's COVID-19 positive

RELATED: Prison COVID-19 cases puts Marion County at more confirmed cases than any other Ohio county