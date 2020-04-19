MARION, Ohio — Marion County now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other county in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The health department confirmed to 10TV on Sunday that more than 1,000 of those cases are from the Marion Correctional Institution.

According to the latest data released Sunday by ODH, Marion County had 1,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with an additional 13 probable cases under an expanded case definition of COVID-19 from the CDC.

Franklin County and Cuyahoga County each have more than 1,400 confirmed cases.

ODH tells 10TV that their most recent data shows at least 1,500 confirmed cases within Marion Correctional Institution.

However, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction as of Sunday afternoon has reported 1,828 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19. Data from ODRC also shows 109 staff members there had reported positive tests.

According to ODRC, all of Marion Correctional Institution is under full quarantine, which means they separate and restrict the movement of people who were exposed or potentially exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.

Most of the facilities under ODRC are under full quarantine, according to the agency’s data.

As of Sunday, ODH said there were 11,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 453 confirmed deaths.

ODH is also reporting 310 probable cases and 18 additional deaths in the state under an expanded case definition of COVID-19 from the CDC.

