Have questions about the Toledo Edison rate hike? We're answering some of them

While you are not required to search for a new supplier, Toledo Edison and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio are recommending you do to save money.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Rate hikes at Toledo Edison went into effect on June 1, with prices doubling for electricity for most customers in our area.

For many, they didn't know about the changes until it happened.

It's still causing a lot of confusion and people are taking to social media. We're helping to get your questions answered.

It's important to note that you do not have to search for a new supplier. However, Toledo Edison and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) are recommending you switch to save money.

In an online poll, WTOL 11 asked viewers if they have switched suppliers yet.

As of when this story was published Monday night, 18 percent said "yes," 64 percent said "no," and 18 percent said they don't know how.

Many of the questions on social media are about what customers should do and how they choose a supplier.

First, let's start with what's actually changing on your bill.

The bill is broken down into two parts. One part is the cost of the infrastructure, which has not changed. The other is the actual cost to produce electricity, which is the part that has changed.

"Here (the cost to produce) we're talking about the energy supply. It is physically generating the electricity, the actually energized electrons that are traveling through the grid," PUCO Director of Public Affairs Matt Schilling said.

For most Toledo Edison customers, the price per kilowatt is doubled.

The most-asked question is if people are shopping for a new supplier, and if so, who are they choosing?

The PUCO says the best place to start is the Energy Choice website.

"There are competitive suppliers that advertise their rates and terms on that site," Schilling said. "So, it's kind of meant to be a one-stop-shop for someone that wants to change their energy supplier."

A quick search on the website shows there are more than 100 suppliers to choose from.

Right now, the PUCO says most of them will help you save money.

Another question is: can you wait to see your bill before you decide to make the switch?

"If you wake up in a month and open your bill and say 'oh my,' it's not too late to change your energy supplier at any time," Schilling said. "There's generally not a fee associated with actually changing your supplier."

The PUCO says customers can switch at any time, but it may not reflect the change until the next billing cycle.

Schilling also says when you're looking to change, you should consider what the suppliers are charging, whether it's at a fixed or variable rate and other things like term length or early termination fees.