Toledo Edison rates went up June 1, here's how to find lower-cost electricity

Ohio allows consumers to comparison shop for the source of their electricity and choose a supplier with lower costs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Edison customers are getting hit with an increase of as much as 47 percent beginning in June.

One way to avoid sky-high electricity costs when the next bill arrives is to shop for the source of your electricity.

Ohio allows consumers to shop for source of their electricity, letting you compare prices and choose a better deal than you get from local utility companies such as Toledo Edison.

The Ohio Public Utility Commission has created a website to allow customers to compare prices of potential alternative suppliers.

You can check out the apples-to-apples comparison on this website.

It can be helpful to have your electric bill in hand to help you see how much energy you use when you're shopping for a potential new supplier.

If you find a better deal, you can sign up with a new supplier. Keep in mind it may take several billing cycles for the new rates from your new supplier to show up on your electric bill.

While customers can choose their energy supplier with the tool, you will continue to pay Toledo Edison for delivering that energy. That portion of the bill will remain the same regardless of which supplier customers select.

More on WTOL:







Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.