Toledo Choral Society Celebrates 100 years

The society marked a century of music with a special concert featuring a commissioned cantata.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Choral Society is celebrating their 100 years and they have new music to honor the milestone for the community.

The choral society, led by Rick Napierala, performed a newly commissioned song, The Great Lakes Cantata, as part of the group's centennial jubilee in June.

The commissioned piece by Gwyneth Walker is a tribute to the lakes and uses vocal and instrumental transitions to depict what many of us experience right here in life along Lake Erie.

Napierala, the society's director, explained the cantata expresses pride in their society and in our community.

“It's all about the great lakes and this piece will be used by other choirs and at the top of the music it will read, commissioned by the Toledo Choral Society.”

The society, founded in 1919, is the area's oldest continually performing music organization. The group originally planned centennial celebrations for the 2019-2020 season, but was forced to adjust their plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the members have spent years in the society including, Judy Szor.

“I've performed in the 50th anniversary concert, the 75th anniversary concert, and now the 100th anniversary concert,” she said.

The Toledo Choral Society is now planning for the group's annual Christmas concerts and members hope to continue growing in members and commissioned art in their next century.