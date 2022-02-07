Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. shot three times in robbery, father says

Easter is undergoing surgery in a Cincinnati hospital, but is expected to survive.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. is undergoing surgery at a Cincinnati hospital after he was robbed and shot multiple times Sunday night.

His father, Robert Easter Sr., confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Monday morning. He said the former IBF lightweight champion was shot three times after he was confronted about 6:30 p.m. by a group of men who demanded money.

Easter is in surgery to remove bullet fragments, but is expected to survive. WTOL 11 has requested a police report from Cincinnati police.

Easter, 31, graduated from Bowsher High School. He was named an alternate on the 2012 U.S. Olympic boxing team.