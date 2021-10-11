Robert Easter Jr. receives probation for punching woman at strip club

Easter pleaded no contest Nov. 10 to assault and was found guilty of punching a 28-year-old woman and knocking her unconscious.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo champion boxer Robert Easter Jr. avoided jail time Tuesday at a sentencing hearing for assaulting a woman earlier this year at a strip club.

A judge sentenced Easter to two years probation and anger management classes. He is barred from having contact with the victim and must demonstrate good behavior.

Easter pleaded no contest Nov. 10 to assault and was found guilty of punching a 28-year-old woman and knocking her unconscious. The incident occurred in August at Bucks Racks City strip club on Telegraph Road.

According to court records, a Toledo police officer noted the woman had a split lip and chipped tooth.

A temporary protection order was granted to the woman.