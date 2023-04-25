Toledo using ARPA funds to update community, senior centers

The city of Toledo is finding more ways to allocate $180.9 million received in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is planning to spend $2,942,000 from ARPA funds to improve community and senior centers.

The Eleanor Kahle Senior Center in west Toledo was evaluated by city officials who then determined what improvements should be made with the money. The parking lot, part of the roof and lighting in the building are top priorities.

But for each center slated for money, the amount allocated and the improvements designated vary.

Cathy McVicker, the executive director of the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center, said, the bathrooms also need some improvements, but they aren't at the top of the list.

"A lot of the buildings we sit in in Toledo have been around for quite a while, " McVicker said. "When you have all the buildings, fountains, swimming pools and everything else to take care of, it's understandable that things didn't make the top of the list when they had only a certain amount of money so this will help make sure everyone is up to speed."

Toledo City Council addressed the funding in Tuesday's agenda review and decided to send it to committee.

Council member Sam Melden said a nearly $3 million investment means extra attention is being paid to how it's used. So, council to make sure it's being spent right.

"Community centers matter because it's after-school programming, it's a place for seniors to go and be with one another, it's a chance for friendship to take place and block watches ... community centers are really important in our neighborhoods," Melden said.