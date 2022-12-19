TPD: Responders revive 3-year-old who chewed on plastic bag containing 'white substance' Sunday

Police said they responded to a north Toledo residence regarding an unresponsive juvenile.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a 3-year-old became unresponsive after chewing on a plastic bag containing a "white substance."

According to a police report, crews responded to a residence in the 2100 block of N. Superior Street in north Toledo around 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive juvenile. Upon arrival, police learned the 3-year-old female had chewed on a plastic bag containing an unspecified white substance.

Toledo Fire & Rescue revived the juvenile and transported her to the hospital. Police said they continue to investigate.

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

