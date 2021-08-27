TLCHD: West Nile Virus increasing in local mosquito populations

The health department says this is not cause for alarm, but should serve as a reminder to take proper precautions while being outdoors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says West Nile Virus is increasing in local mosquito populations being tested by the Toledo Area Sanitary District.

To date this year, almost 74,000 mosquitoes have been collected and screened for WNV, resulting in 252 pools testing positive for the virus.

The health department says this is not cause for alarm and there have been no diagnosed cases of WNV in Lucas County in 2021.

However, the health department says it should serve as a reminder that WNV is circulating in the area, so it's important to take protective measures when spending time outdoors.

Here are some ways to avoid mosquito bites and prevent mosquito-borne diseases:

If you are outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Use EPA-registered mosquito repellent and follow the label directions.

Wear clothing and gear treated with permethrin, an insecticide (do not apply permethrin directly to skin).

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Mosquitoes can live indoors and outdoors, and some species bite during the day while others bite at dusk and dawn.

In response to WNV positive mosquito pools, TASD will increase mosquito prevention measures by reducing breeding sources within the community and treating containers and standing water that have developing mosquitoes.

Additional adult mosquito control nighttime fogging operations in areas of concern may also be necessary.

TASD offers a number of services and activities to control nuisance mosquitoes and prevent mosquito-borne disease transmission. Taking an integrated approach to mosquito control, TASD conducts large-scale ditch maintenance and water management activities, collects and recycles discarded auto tires, treats catch basins and standing water for larval mosquitoes, delivers mosquito-eating fish for use in ornamental ponds and water gardens, removes and recycles unused or abandoned above ground swimming pools, in addition to its other more traditional and well-known mosquito control activities.

Here's how you can eliminate mosquito breeding sites around your home:

Eliminate standing water

Empty or remove water-holding containers, such as buckets, unused flower pots and bird baths

Make sure all root gutters are clean and draining properly

Keep child wading pools empty and on their sides when not being used