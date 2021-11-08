Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Wood County

The mosquitos were collected from traps in Pemberville. The village will be taking extra precautions with additional sprays and encourages residents to be proactive.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department confirmed Tuesday that mosquitos in Pemberville tested positive for the West Nile virus, prompting the village to take additional precautions against the virus.

Samples from mosquito traps in Pemberville are regularly tested for West Nile virus and the village was notified Tuesday that some were positive results, according to Mayor Carol Bailey in a Facebook post.

The village placed mosquito dunks in catch basins and additional mosquito sprays will take place. The next two sprays will be August 17 and 24.

Bailey encourages residents to protect themselves with the potential for more storms on the way.

The Ohio Department of Health's website lists several ways to avoid West Nile virus and prevent spread.

If you're a Pemberville resident and would like to place mosquito dunks in any standing water to kill larvae, you're asked to contact the village office at 419-287-3832.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS The Village has mosquito traps set within the Village that are collected regularly and sent away... Posted by Mayor Carol Bailey on Tuesday, August 10, 2021