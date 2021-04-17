Residents trapped in morning fire at Burwell Building

Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division work to contain fire and rescue trapped residents.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Burwell Building downtown Tiffin, Ohio in flames Saturday morning. This is across the street from the Justice Center where Paper and Ink is located.

According to Tiffin Fire and Rescue Division, multiple people were trapped on the 2nd and 3rd floors. Tiffin police helped to evacuate trapped residents as well as assist with the neighboring property as well.

Crews were able to locate and rescue 2 additional residents. Many pets were saved from the fire and 2 cats died from smoke inhalation.

Tiffin Fire and Rescue, Fostoria Fire, Clinton Township Fire, Seneca County EMS, Red Cross, and AEP all assisted at the scene and worked to contain the fire to the building