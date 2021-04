Toledo Fire is still investigating cause of fire

OREGON, Ohio — Early Saturday morning in Oregon, OH on Seaman Road a fire broke out.

According to Toledo Fire one person has been omitted into the hospital due to the fire.

The fire is said to have happened around 2:45 a.m.

Investigations are still underway and Battalion Chief says “it’s not suspicious they are still under investigation of what caused the fire especially being one person is in the hospital.”