TPD: 1 dead, another critically injured in west Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were shot, leaving one dead, in west Toledo Friday night.

The incident occurred on the 3500 block of Upton Ave. around 7:30 p.m.

Toledo police on scene said the two men were shot inside the home. Their identities have not been released, but officers confirmed that one has died and the other is in critical condition.

At this time, there is no information on the suspect and it isn't clear if anyone is in custody.

The street was briefly blocked off as officers assessed the situation. However, it has since reopened to traffic.

This story is developing. WTOL has crews on the scene working to bring you the latest.