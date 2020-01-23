TOLEDO, Ohio — Millions in the U.S. are affected by mental illness each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Congressman Bob Latta (D-Ohio) was in Toledo, hosting the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai on Thursday.

The two visited Rescue Mental Health and Addiction Services, a national suicide prevention lifeline crisis center.

"(We were) talking with the people up in the call center. Because, again, they're the ones on the front line. They're the ones taking these calls. They're the ones talking these people back from the brink. So, it's really important to hear their stories so we can do our work to help them," Latta said.

In the latest effort, Latta and the FCC are working together to designate 9-8-8 as the three-digit national suicide hotline number. The proposal is expected to be finalized later this year.

"I think when people are struggling and in an urgent situation, it can be difficult to remember an 11-digit number. There's no question that the folks at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline are doing terrific work, but that 11-digit number, 1-800-273-Talk, 273-8255, can be difficult to remember," Pai said.

Congressman Latta said the number won't just provide instant help, but local help as well.

"In situations we've heard today, in some cases they've handled a call from Florida. So, you want to make sure that you're talking to people locally so hey can get that help out to you as soon as possible," Latta said.

In 2019, counselors answered over 2.3 million calls, about 75,000 of them in Ohio.