Thief steals 'tens of thousands' of dollars worth of Christmas items from local Santa

A Grinch is on the loose. One of Santa's helpers woke up to find his truck full of gear and props were stolen, right from his driveway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This time of year no one wants to be on the naughty list, but someone is. That's because someone stole from one of Santa's helpers.

Jeffery Heft, a professional Santa Claus, said after returning from an event over the weekend, he parked his truck in his driveway.

And early Monday morning, that truck was gone.

It had custom-made Santa suits, reindeer and a one-of-a-kind sleigh worth thousands of dollars inside.

"If someone wants to chop up the truck, I'll buy another," Heft said. "But, the other priceless item, priceless to me, I would like to have returned."

And of course, right now is the busiest time of year for him. He's preparing for the big night and listening to what the kids are wishing for.

"Most of all my weekends are booked, between home visits and the Toledo

Zoo, corporate visits. I do a lot of stuff this time of year," he said.

He's filed a police report and said he can't understand why or how someone would steal a 17-foot moving truck from his quiet neighborhood.

He also has cameras, but the one over his garage isn't working.

Now he's just hoping the money he's spent over the last three years isn't lost.

"The tens of thousands I've spent have come out of my retirement funds, vacation funds, and what I normally make during the week," he said.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.