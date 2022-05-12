Potomac Drive resident says she's moving out after two shootings on her west Toledo street

Fears of retaliation run high on Potomac Drive after two shootings -- one on Friday and one on Sunday. An AR-15 was used in the second shooting, police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — No arrests have been made in the two weekend shootings on Potomac Drive in west Toledo that gave two 15-year-olds non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors that live on that street now question their own safety, so much so that they asked for their faces to be blurred, voices obscured and their names left out of any reporting. They said it's the only way they feel safe talking about the damage in their own neighborhood.

"I'm at the point now I don't even want to walk down the street. I don't even want to take my dog out," a male resident said.

He's especially hesitant given the shooters were using high-powered rifles. Toledo police said an AR-15 rifle was found at the scene the night of the second shooting.

The Potomac Drive resident, who said he has children, now fears for his family.

Neighbors said the shooting was a shocking disturbance in what used to be a quiet street. The violence has added financial woes on top of their fears for their safety.

"The first one shot my car five times," a female resident said. "I took my car into the shop, got a rental car, the second one shot the rental car. There's two $500 deductibles I can't afford."

She said these acts of violence have robbed her of her security on this street forever. In order to get it back, she needs to leave.



"I don't want to be walking through my house and a bullet comes through the window and kills me," she said. "If you don't feel safe at home, where are you going to feel safe at?"

Not everyone is giving up on Potomac drive just yet. But, it's going to require more than police intervention. The male resident said the community also needs to self-regulate.

"The people in the neighborhood, we've got to patrol it ourselves, we've got to look out for each other," he said.

He said police respond to violence on street, but that "it's like a routine."