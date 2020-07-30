A Toledo photographer's mission to give back to the community, one front step at a time

Toledo Front Steps Project gives families the opportunity to have a photo shoot from their doorstep with a professional photographer in return for donations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Since the pandemic began, many in our community have come up with creative ways to give back to those in need during these times of uncertainty. One local man made it his mission to give back the best way he knew how, one photo at a time.

Eight weeks ago, photographer Nathan Rumbaugh brought the Front Steps Project to Toledo.

"No one in Toledo had set the project up yet and I already had a website, with my photography background, I just kind of made a few adjustments and made a website for it, and a GoFundMe, and we were the first ones in Toledo to make it happen,” explained Nathan Rumbaugh, owner of Nathan Rumbaugh Photography.

Toledo Front Steps Project offers families the opportunity to have a photo shoot by a professional photographer, right from the comfort of their doorstep.

In return the families are encouraged to give a donation of any amount to the Toledo Front Steps Project's GoFundMe for the United Way.

Rumbaugh was able to raise more than his goal of $10,000.

"It was incredible. For it to have a huge goal in the beginning of this and not know where it's going to go, and then after eight weeks to see such a giant goal be reached with the help of the United Way team and all the families in Toledo, it was just unbelievable,” said Rumbaugh.

The check totaling $10,200 was handed to the United Way of Greater Toledo to help out those in need in our community.

"With school starting... We may have some more need there to make sure that happens, and right now we're in that building, getting school supplies for kids. And I think addressing the health and human services needs. Financial counseling, free tax prep... We just finished up a lot of that. That's the kind of things that these dollars go to. Just making sure that families can stay strong and informed," explained Wendy Pestrue, President & CEO of The United Way of Greater Toledo.