The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces debt forgiveness program for water bills

The program will begin on Oct. 1 in an effort to help Toledo residents catch up on past-due water bills.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Councilmember Nick Komives, chair of the council’s water quality and sustainability committee, announced a new public utility debt forgiveness program that will begin Friday.

The new program is designed to help residents catch up on past-due water bills.

“Due to the pandemic, there has been an increased number of residents in distress with past-due water bills, and the city of Toledo wants to help,” Kapszukiewicz said.

“Low-income, senior, and disabled residents are eligible to have their past-due balances forgiven. This is another example of a program that we think can make a real difference in the lives of people who are struggling.”

Watch the full press conference here:

Beginning Oct. 1, residents can call 419-245-1800 or visit toledo.oh.gov/debtforgiveness, to register. Residents may also call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 and will be transferred.

Eligible charges include water, stormwater, and sewer costs prior to Oct. 1. Outstanding balances incurred after Oct. 1, or from trash charges, will be eligible for an installment payment plan, but not for debt forgiveness.

Eligible residents must:

live within the City of Toledo.

have past due charges of at least $200 (water, sewer, and stormwater) from prior to Oct. 1, 2021.

have an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level (300 percent for seniors or disabled customers).

stay current on all new charges while enrolled in the program.

The city of Toledo will host several community forums to speak to residents about debt forgiveness and help enroll residents in the program.

The meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as follows: