Paint shipment this week could mean resumption of work on Glass City River Wall mural

The crew has been mostly idle the last few weeks as paint to complete what will eventually be the largest mural in the nation has been hard to come by.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For weeks, work on the Glass City River Wall mural project overlooking the Maumee River just west of downtown has been at a standstill.

While most of the sunflowers are completed, portraits of three Native Americans, which will grace the three right-most silos, have not.

The reason for the pause? The crew has been waiting on paint.

Due to supply-chain issues and other factors, there has been a paint shortage in recent months.

The wait may soon be over, however.

A source WTOL 11 spoke with says a shipment is confirmed to be going out on Monday and should arrive in Toledo on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the crew may be projecting and outlining the portraits early this week in preparation for the arrival of the paint.

The Glass City River Wall, when complete, will be the largest mural in the nation, covering 28 ADM grain silos.

The crew still anticipates the mural will be completed sometime this fall.